Escaped inmates apprehended

Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan want the public to be made aware that Troopers from Harlan have located and arrested two individuals that walked away from work release on June, 25, and July, 17, in Harlan County.

Chase Pennington walked away from work release in the Cumberland area of Harlan County on June, 25, and was located and arrested by Trooper Brandon Burton on July, 9, at a residence in Lynch.

Aaron Amburgy Jr. walked away from work release in the Cumberland area of Harlan County on July, 17, and was located and arrested at his father’s residence that evening by Trooper Michael Soltess.

Both individuals were arrested and lodged back into the Harlan County Detention Center.