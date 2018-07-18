Local school lists announced

BLACK MOUNTAIN

The following students have been named to the Black Mountain Elementary School honor roll list for the fourth nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year (*denotes all A’s):

Second grade

J.C. Gross*, Kendrick Long*, Cassie Marie Sage*, Jayden Dean*, Jayla Dillman*, Evan Jones*, Alyssa Shell*, Madison Wehner*, Connor Wilkinson*, Carly Turner*, Tiffany Blas*, Jace Lipfird, Allie Deleon, Haydin Palmer, Mavrick Roark, Brady Whitehead, Tori Wynn, Aiden Blair, Hunter Brewer, Jamison Combs, Jeremiah Cottrell, Brian Dettmer, Dalton Ealy, Vanessa Griffith, Madison Miracle, Ryan Phillips and Kelon Stepp.

Third grade

Rylee Jo Aslinger*, Hannah Bennett*, CJ Burkhart*, Nathan Cochran*, Gregory Combs*, Maci Hathcock*, Brodie Lankford*, Caden Lester*, Dylan Madden*, Zack Madden*, Jasmine Majors*, Laynee Perkins*, John Thompson*, Alyssa Whitehead*, Madalyn Bennett, Caylee Brock, Emmah Jo Cottrell, Dasia Delaney, Login Lucas, Savannah Miracle, Allen Roark, Gavin Shackleford, Kelsi Tolbert and Chris Wilson.

Fourth grade

Alexis Dean*, Gunner Hayes*, Ryleigh Lawson*, M.J Lipfird*, Kylee Cochran, Jacob Howard, Trinity Jones, Ethan Lewis, J.T Osborne, Tiana Penny, Blake Short, Kaydence Wynn, James Branson, Jadeyn Caudill, Alyssa Farler and Rayanna Smith.

Fifth grade

Rachel Bush*, Ethyn Carr*, Hunter Lawson*, Claire Middleton*, Isaiah Sage, Jasmine Caudill, Jacob Clark, Cole Howard, Jeremiah Madden, Jonah Neal, Shaylee Pace, Megan Phillips, Victoria Reddington, Aiden Stewart, Samantha Skidmore, Joey Stewart, Brooke Turner, Emily Witt, Aubrey Bennett, Preston Burgan, Chelsie Clark, Connor Cochran, Jaidyn Coots, Chelsea Cottrell, Josie Jones, Angel Hensley, Hannah Kirby, Johnny Monroe and Jamison Wilkinson.

Sixth grade

Karissa Eldridge*, Sean Kelly*, Kaylin Hardy*, Gage Snelling*, Kenley Stewart*, Nathan Manning*, Calan Neely*, Evan Turner, Emma Penny, Nakita Risner and Lacie Sizemore.

Seventh grade

Amanda Abner*, Victoria Adams*, Autumn Howard*, Landon Burgan*, Hailey Bennett, Megan Blanton, Jared Brock, McKenzie Crider and Nathan Gross.

Eighth grade

Vanessa Branson*, Leah Taulbee*, Tera Hathcock*, Landon Perkins*, Lexie Cottrell, Alley Rainey, Belle Brock, Jeff Stewart and Mariah Stewart.

The following students have been named to the Black Mountain Elementary School perfect attendance list for the fourth nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year:

Jerica Abner, Madison Blanton, Tiffany Blas, Jeremiah Cottrell, Neashyah Cottrell, Joe Gross, Nevaeh Gross, Caylee Hubbard, Sarah Jenkins, Christopher Lamb, Marvin Lipfird II, Jeanetta Penny, Crystal Riddle, Allen Roark, Marvick Roark, TJ Roark, Zoey Skeene, Rayanna Smith, Leah Taulbee, Bryleigh Ward and Tori Wynn.

CAWOOD

The following students have been named to the Cawood Elementary School honor roll list for the fourth nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year (*denotes all A’s, **denotes yearly honor roll, ***denotes all A’s and yearly honor roll):

First grade

Ryland Burke, Addison Daniels** Adrian Fields**Anna Gibbons**Leah Harris, Todd Halcomb* and Morgan Helton**.

Second/third grade

Riley Clem**, Aaron Howard**, Lilly Skidmore** and Emma Williams**.

Third grade

Anna Clem, Ben Cochran**, Tucker Curtis** Alexis Daniels**, Andrew Johnson**, McKailynn Knuckles**, Hunter Moore**, Landyn Noe**, Kaitlyn Smith**, Kamryn Smith and Mylei Stewart**.

Fourth grade

Jasmine Caldwell, Payton Carmack**, Jayden Simpson**, Johnny Simpson, Aiden Stewart**, Jazzmyn Stewart, Emily Stewart, Madison Stewart**, Jacob Brewer**, Alyssa Collins**, Maddilynn Middleton**, Aubrey Noe**, Cheyanne Rhymer (*)**, Reghan Skidmore**, Alexa Ward**.

Fifth grade

Aubrey Baker, Haley Blanton ***, Kaydance Brock**, Abbigail Fields**, Briana Green, Emma Grubbs***, Addisyn Hickson**, Dalton Noe, Daniel Osborne, Gage Peck, Abby Ray**, Brayden Smith** and Kirston Stewart**.

Sixth grade

Taylor Clem ***, Jacey Collins***, Matthew Daniel**, Katelyn Daniels, Kara Miracle***, Jace Noe***, Mikey Smith, Haley Stewart, Jaelyn Stewart, Shawnessy Stidham**, Kaylee Clark**, Gabrielle Farmer, Christian Moses and Hailey Skidmore.

Seventh grade

Donovan Barrett**, Charlie Bray**, Makayla Famer**, Lucas Howard**, Makayla Jones**, Gracee Perkins**. Emma Begley**, Keaton Brock, Gunnar Caldwell**, Jeremiah Clem**, Matt Davis and Brian Harris**.

Eighth grade

Hanna Allen *** Adam Boggs, Braden Cox**, Jessica Bundy***, Rachael Fannin***, Shaylee Farmer***, Brady Posey**, Gracie Simpson** and Hunter Simpson.

The following students have been named to the Cawood Elementary School perfect attendance list for the fourth nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year (*denotes yearly perfect attendance):

Kindergarten

Addalyn Cochran, Kylie Lipfird and *Allison Noe.

Second/third grade

*Landon Clem.

Third grade

Ben Cochran, Andrew Johnson and Landyn Noe.

Fourth grade

Riley Baker, Jasmine Caldwell, Kristy Epperson, Anthony Irvin, Aiden Stewart, Jadelen Bryant, Brayden Fultz and *Alexa Ward.

Fifth grade

Kaydance Brock and Addison Hickson.

Sixth grade

Calvin Hensley and Jace Noe.

Seventh grade

Makayla Farmer and *Hailee Rocha, Jeremiah Clem and Brian Harris.

Eighth grade

Rachael Fannin, Daniel Nantz and Brady Posey.

GREEN HILLS

The following students have been named to the Green Hills Elementary School honor roll list for the fourth nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year (*denotes all A’s):

Second grade

*Cassie Bargo, *Emily Middleton, Natalie Grills, Kaylee Lockhart, Landon Saylor and Brayden Lucas.

Third grade

Xavier Hale, Ethan Huff, Skylar Middleton, Haley Napier, Tristian Halcomb and Mary Joseph.

Fourth grade

Coby Bray, Addyson Caldwell, Braxton Crain, Destiny Farler and Allison Hensley.

Fifth grade

Sarah Boggs and *Shyenne Cantrell.

Sixth grade

Andrew Tolliver.

Seventh grade

*Austin Crain, Dylan Simpson, Faith Hoskins, Abigail Grills, Garrison Huff and Kylie Wilder.

Eighth grade

*Season Caldwell, Danielle Asher, Lilly Cabeallero, Shane Merrill, Serenity Whitehead, Breanna Bray, Andrew Hensley and Tyla Wilson.

The following students have been named to the Green Hills Elementary School perfect attendance list for the fourth nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year:

First grade

Allison Caldwell.

Fourth grade

Eian Caldwell.

Fifth grade

Emiliee Caldwell.

Sixth grade

Savannah Adams.

Eighth grade

William Shane Merrill.