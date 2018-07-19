County discusses missing door

The Harlan Fiscal Court discussed an issue involving the alleged theft of a door from the under-construction Sunshine Fire Department building.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley asked about the investigation into the door. Harlan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Matt Cope said the investigation is still underway.

Mosley then explained why the investigation is taking place.

“Somebody decided to steal the door off of the Sunshine Fire Department building that we’re constructing,” Mosley said. “They also stole the contractor’s batteries of their lift, and they also siphoned the diesel fuel out of the lift.”

Mosley added the door is a specialty door costing approximately $900.

“It’s a very unique door,” Mosley said. “It would not be hard to determine it is that particular door if it were to be found. It’s my hope that whoever took it bring it forward or that it reappears somewhere, because if it doesn’t reappear I think all matter of law will be taken for that action.”

Magistrate James Howard asked if the door had been installed.

“The door had been installed,” Mosley said. “It lasted three days after installation before it was taken. It’s a shame someone would do that, especially to a building that’s going to protect the public.”

Mosley mentioned the project itself has been ongoing for approximately three years.

“It took two years just to get the property from the state,” Mosley said. “It’s unfortunate. I know the sheriff’s office is working hard on some leads, and hopefully we’ll find out who did this and get it back.”

After the meeting, Cope provided an update on the case.

“The investigation is continuing,” Cope said. “We’ve got some leads we’re following up on at this time.”

Anybody with information concerning the door should contact the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office at 606-573-1313.

In other court activity:

• The court approved applying for a grant for a sewer line extension project at Four Mile/Sukie Ridge/Airport road;

• An agreement with Johnson Controls Fire Protection for the courthouse backflow system was approved;

• Laura Atkinson was appointed to the Kentucky Tourism Committee.