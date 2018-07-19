Probation revoked, man begins 2-year sentence

A man was ordered to begin serving a two-year prison sentence after his probation was revoked recently in Harlan Circuit Court.

Christopher Blanton, 33, of Mary Alice, appeared in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson on June 20, on the state’s motion to revoke probation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathon Lee handled the case for the state.

According to the order revoking probation, Blanton was sentenced to a total of two years in prison for two separate indictments on May 2.

The probation revocation orders state Blanton entered pleas of guilty to charges contained in the indictments, including theft by unlawful taking, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Blanton failed to abide by the terms and conditions of his probation when he did not report to Hickory Hill Recovery Center on May 15 and again on May 22.

According to one of the indictments handed down by the grand jury on Nov. 30, 2015, Blanton took or exercised control over scrap metal and truck parts valued over $500 on or about Nov. 19, 2014.

Kentucky State Police Trooper James Earl Hensley presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

Hendrickson ordered Blanton’s probation revoked and remanded him into custody to begin serving his sentence.