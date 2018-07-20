Back to the gridiron

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise

After winning a Region 4 title last year in 5A, the Harlan County Black Bears were back on the practice field last week as preparation began for the 2018 season. Sophomore fullback Demarco Hopkins found running room during a practice session Wednesday.

Blake Biggs and Hunter Blevins worked through a drill during a practice session at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium. Senior lineman Bradley Wilson moved the sled as he got his work in to prepare for the season, which begins Aug. 18 at Ashland. The Black Bears will play host to Corbin on Aug. 9 in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference Gridorama. Harlan will play Lynn Camp after Williamsburg takes on Pineville in gridorama action on Aug. 10 at Harlan.

