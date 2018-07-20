Local Sports

Registration set

for youth league

Harlan County Pee-Wee Football League registration has been set, for both players and cheerleaders.

The participation fee is $40 and payable at registration. Football is for third- and fourth-graders and players will need an up-to-date physical. No physical is required for cheerleaders.

Dates for registration include:

July 21 at the HCHS football field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 26 at the HCHS football field from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aug. 11 at the HCHS football field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Evarts Elementary School football field.

Aug. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cumberland Elementary School football field.

^^^

Meet the Bears

set for Aug. 3

Meet the Bears will be held on Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium .

Activities will feature all fall sports teams, as well as middle school and elementary school programs.