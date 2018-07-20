Man faces robbery charge

A Harlan man is facing charges including robbery after allegedly committing a theft in a residence with a deadly weapon.

Jason Sullivan, 35, was arrested on Wednesday by Harlan City Police Officer George Young.

According to the complaint, Sullivan and an unknown person pulled in the driveway of a residence and began to have a verbal argument. An occupant of the residence then went outside to tell them to leave. Sullivan then pulled a gun on the victim, placing the gun in their chest and forcing them to walk inside the residence. Sullivan took the victim’s wallet and iPhone.

According to the citation, Sullivan was apprehended later that day sitting in the driver’s side of a vehicle with the motor running. Police found a small baggie containing a powdery substance in his possession.

Sullivan was charged with first-degree robbery, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and failure to produce an insurance card. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $5,500.

In other police activity, John Donahue, 45, of Harlan, was arrested by Young on Thursday. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.