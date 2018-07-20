Search for Tyler North continues

The search for a Leslie County man continues. Investigators with Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard are asking for assistance from the public in locating Tyler North. Family members reported North missing to KSP on June 25. He was last seen at around 10:15 p.m. on June 24 near the Cawood Recreation Area off of KY 421 near the Leslie and Harlan County line.

North’s truck was discovered on a strip mine road off of KY 1850 on the Leslie and Clay County line on July 1. The truck was burned, but North was not located. Troopers, detectives and KSP canine personnel have searched several locations for North while acting on tips from the public.

North is described as a white male who is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has blue eyes, short brown hair, a goatee, and his right arm has full sleeve tattoos. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue and white shorts, red and black shoes and a camouflage hat.

KSP investigators encourage the reporting of any information, regardless of how minimal it may seem. Anyone with information is urged to call KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069, or contact any of the KSP social media sites, public web page (KSP.org) or the KSP mobile app. Trooper Randall Coots with KSP Post 13 is leading this investigation with assistance from Det. Vicki Day.