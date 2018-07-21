Kentucky State Police needs your vote

FRANKFORT — KSP is competing with state law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S in the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “2019 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premier January position of the association’s 2019 wall calendar.

KSP’s photo features one of its newest Dodge Charger cruisers in front of the state capitol building in Frankfort.

To accomplish this, KSP needs the help of all Kentucky citizens and friends throughout the country. The competition is tough. The 2018 winner collected 25,242 votes.

Voting began on July 18 and ends at 5 p.m EST on July 25 on the AAST Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/StateTroopers/photos/?tab=album&album_id=2109017812505033.

Only “like” votes will be counted.

Show your support for Kentucky’s “Thin Gray Line” by visiting the AAST Facebook page and voting today and don’t forget to pass the word along to family, friends and personal and professional contacts through email and social media.