Marching Colonels back in step on Eastern Kentucky University campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) – One popular program at Eastern Kentucky University that was going to be cut due to a tight financial situation has been restored: EKU’s marching band, the Marching Colonels, is back in business.

Thanks to $50,000 in scholarships for participating students and $20,000 from institutional sources and donors, one of Eastern Kentucky University’s greatest traditions has been resurrected, EKU announced on Tuesday.

“The faculty and I have been pleased and touched by the outpouring of support for the program,” said Dr. Sara Zeigler, dean of EKU’s College of Letters, Arts, & Social Sciences. “While there are still significant needs for new instruments and formal uniforms, the community response shows a strong commitment to our students.”

All EKU students of good standing, regardless of major, are welcome to join the Marching Colonels. Any student who participated in band in high school is eligible and encouraged to participate as woodwind, brass, percussion or color guard members in the group. For most, it is a free elective credit, and each member receives an annual scholarship of $500. Placement auditions are required for the drumline.

The Marching Colonels perform at every home football game and at other university functions.

Dr. Tim Wiggins has been named director of athletic bands at EKU, while Dr. Andy Putnam will serve as director of bands.

“I am thrilled to continue the rich tradition of music and movement here at EKU,” Wiggins said. “The Marching Colonels not only provide distinctive entertainment for athletic and spirit events, but also collaborative experiences for members, and leadership and teaching skills for future educators across the Commonwealth. This reboot of the ensemble provides a unique opportunity to fuse tradition and innovation through community, local high school and university collaboration.”