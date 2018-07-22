Chosen, loved and guided by God

Isaiah 43:20 (KJV)

20 The beast of the field shall honour me, the dragons and the owls: because I give waters in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert, to give drink to my people, my chosen.

With all the distractions of the world, sometimes I forget that I am chosen by God. I am His daughter. He loves me with a love greater than my own understanding. Therefore, He will take care of me.

This is a truth that I need to remember each day. God loves me and He will care for me. While it might not be in the way that I would have chosen for myself, God knows exactly what I need. Each trial that I endure is handpicked for me by God. He knows what I need to become the person that He created me to be.

When we go through troubled waters and feel alone, frightened, and forsaken, then we just need to remember that we are chosen by God. He knows our situation and He has a master plan for our lives. In order to grow in our lives, then we need to spend time with our Father. We need to be willing to do whatever He wants us to do.

Will it be hard? Yes, it will be. In fact, it will be so difficult that we won’t be able to do it on our own. To become the person God created us to be, we will have to trust Him and allow Him to do His work in us. If we could do it on our own, then it wouldn’t be God’s work.

It’s hard to let go of our plans for our lives and surrender them to God. We want to hold onto the control. But in all reality, we can’t really control anything. All we do is stand in our own way. Believe me, I know this all too well. I’ve stood in my own way for most of my life. However, when I reach that place in my life where I can say, “Here I am, Lord. Please use me in some way for your honor and your glory.”, then God can and will use me.

It is such a beautiful gift to be chosen, loved, and guided by the Lord.

