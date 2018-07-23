Man, woman face drug charges

A man and woman are facing drug charges after police allegedly found them in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Richard Goshen, 50, of East Dundee, Illinois, and Caitlin Stokes, 22, of Ages, were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Torstrick on Sunday.

According to the citations, Goshen and Stokes were stopped because the license plate on the silver 2011 Ford F150 was registered to a different vehicle. A search of the vehicle located suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and a pipe.

Goshen was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of registration plates.

Stokes was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on $2,500 full cash bonds.

In other police activity:

• Joann Howard, 39, of Pathfork, was arrested on Saturday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Will Pope. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and license to be in possession. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,000 full cash bond;

• Raymond Foley, 47, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer William Clogston on Friday. Foley was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle and endangering the welfare of a minor. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond.