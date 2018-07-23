New physicians join ARH

A pair of physicians — Anna Dunn, DO, and Jayaramakrishna Depa, MD — are joining the staff at Harlan ARH Hospital.

According to a press release, Dr. Dunn completed her residency in family medicine at Wellmont Lonesome Pine in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and her doctor of osteopathic medicine at the Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.

Dunn specializes in family medicine, providing comprehensive health care for people of all ages. Dr. Dunn offers annual physicals and weight management, and she can help patients who have flu-like symptoms or sinus infections as well as chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis.

Dr. Depa is also new to Harlan ARH Hospital.

A press release states Dr. Depa completed his fellowship in nephrology at Mount Sinai/Icahn School of Medicine-Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, New York and internal medicine residency at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York. He specializes in nephrology, which is the branch of medicine that deals with the physiology and diseases of the kidneys. He can diagnose and treat kidney disorders such as infections, stones or cysts.

“Harlan ARH has been blessed recently with two exceptional providers—Dr. Depa and Dr. Anna Dunn,” Harlan ARH Community CEO Donnie Fields said. “These new additions to our medical staff show our commitment to offering high-quality healthcare services to Harlan and the surrounding area.”

Both Dr. Dunn and Dr. Depa are accepting new patients. Both have offices located at the ARH Daniel Boone Clinic located at 37 Ball Park Road in Harlan. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Dr. Dunn will have some after-hours appointments available. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 606.573.4520.