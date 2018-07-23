Royce participates in GSA for drama

This summer, The Kentucky Center hosted more than 250 eager, young artists from every region of the commonwealth, as The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) took place at Danville’s Centre College from June 17 to July 7. Kylie Royce of Harlan County High School participated in the GSA for drama.

During their three-week stay, more than 250 student artists from 49 counties were immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, master-classes, lectures, hands-on workshops and field trips to regional arts attractions. Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Film+Photography, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

Special performances for GSA 2018 included jazz pianist and author Harry Pickens, who serves as GSA’s main artist-in-residence, musician Ben Sollee and the Martha Redbone Trio, as well as the Chicago Repertory Ballet.

Since 1987, more than 6,100 talented high school sophomores and juniors have attended the GSA summer program. The program culminated on July 7 with an all-day festival that celebrated the achievements of Kentucky’s young artists. Additionally, 30 colleges and universities currently offer scholarships to alumni of GSA, including 23 in Kentucky.

About The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts

GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor’s Office and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as The Kentucky Center Endowment Fund, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.