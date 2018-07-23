UK featured all day July 29 by SEC Network

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The SEC Network will be painted Kentucky blue on Sunday, July 29, as UK Athletics will be featured as part of the SEC Network Takeover.

Wildcat-centric programming will air beginning at midnight on July 29, kicking off 24 straight hours of classic competition from the 2017-18 season and original content produced for the fourth annual Takeover.

The day will begin with a win at top-ranked Florida that helped pave the way for the Kentucky volleyball team’s run to its first Southeastern Conference championship since 1988. Also airing will be football victories over South Carolina and Tennessee and men’s basketball victories at West Virginia and over Tennessee to win the SEC Tournament. The day will conclude with a piece showcasing the best pieces produced by UK’s sports video department, one of three pieces of content produced for the Takeover.

Below is Kentucky’s SEC Network Takeover schedule in full:

Midnight-2 a.m. – Volleyball at Florida, Oct. 15, 2017 – The Wildcats, in a matchup of top-10 teams, handed No. 1 Florida its first loss of the season an impressive four-set victory. UK would go on to share the SEC championship with the Gators.

2-4 a.m. – Women’s basketball vs. Alabama, March 1, 2018 – Maci Morris made five 3s and poured in 25 points as UK overcame an early double-digit deficit to advance to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

4-6:30 a.m. – Baseball vs. Florida, April 21, 2018 – Senior Justin Lewis pitched eight sparkling innings to lead the sixth-ranked Wildcats to a 3-2 win over the top-ranked Gators in front of 4,461 fans at Cliff Hagan Stadium, the second-largest regular-season home crowd in school history.

6:30-8 a.m. – Gymnastics Excite Night, Jan. 5, 2018 – For the first time ever, the Wildcats hosted Excite Night in Rupp Arena, where a crowd of 10,006 watched UK make its season debut with a quad-meet victory.

8-11 a.m. – Football at South Carolina, Sept. 16, 2017 – UK overcame a terrible start to win its fourth straight over South Carolina thanks to two Benny Snell Jr. touchdowns and an impressive performance by the Wildcat defense.

11-11:30 a.m. – Big Blue Review – This Takeover original looks back at a 2017-18 season that saw UK Athletics finish 17th in final Learfield Directors’ Cup standings.

11:30 a.m.-noon – Best of Sports Video – Another Takeover original, this piece is a compilation of the best videos produced by UK Sports Video this season.

Noon-2 p.m. – Men’s basketball vs. Tennessee, March 11, 2018 – The Wildcats claimed their fourth straight SEC Tournament championship in dramatic fashion, overcoming an impressive Tennessee team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 29 points.

2-4 p.m. – Softball at Oregon, May 24, 2018 – The Wildcats broke out the bats to down No. 1 overall seed Oregon in game one of the Eugene Regional in a 9-6 victory.

4-6 p.m. – Volleyball vs. BYU, Dec. 8, 2018 – Kentucky rallied past BYU to advance to the first Elite Eight in the modern era of the NCAA Tournament with a thrilling five-set victory.

6-6:30 p.m. – Big Blue Review

6:30-9 p.m. – Football vs. Tennessee, Oct. 28, 2017 – Kentucky became bowl eligible for the second season in a row in memorable fashion, as quarterback Stephen Johnson vaulted into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown with just 33 seconds left.

9-9:30 p.m. – Stephen Johnson: Heart of a Wildcat – Stephen Johnson won the hearts of the Big Blue Nation with the toughness and passion in leading Kentucky football to back-to-back bowl trips. This original piece tells his story.

9:30-11:30 p.m. – In one of the most memorable comebacks of the 2017-18 college basketball season, Kevin Knox scored 34 points to lead UK back from 17 points down to score an important road victory over No. 7 West Virginia.

11:30 p.m.-midnight – Best of Sports Video