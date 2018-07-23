Women’s conference announced

The Harlan County Domestic Violence Council and Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Service have announced the 11th Annual Believing in Ourselves: A Celebration of Appalachian Women Conference.

According to Harlan County Domestic Violence Victims Advocate Sheryl Caudel, the conference will be a fun-filled, educational self-esteem summit, a day of workshops of interest to women.

“It’s not exclusive to victims of survivors of domestic violence,” Caudel explained. “It’s for all women and girls over the age of 13 in Harlan County.”

The conference will be held on Aug. 18, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Harlan Center.

“We do six classes throughout the day on things that are of interest to women,” Caudel said. “Then we do a catered lunch, play games, win prizes and have all kinds of fun. It’s just a really good network opportunity and self-esteem booster.”

According to a press release, the day will begin with registration and welcome by the Harlan County Domestic Violence Council members. Immediately following registration, participants will break into their individual workshops. Each workshop will consist of a 55-minute session.

“We hope to increase self-esteem, particularly for victims and survivors of domestic violence,” Caudel said. “We also hope to educate women about relationships, domestic violence and any other areas that are of general interest to women.”

The release states lunch is provided at no cost to participants. During lunch, an award will be presented to the Outstanding Appalachian Woman of 2018, who epitomizes the spirit of the Appalachian woman through service to her community and family. To nominate someone for this award, log onto www.hcdvc.com and download the nomination form. Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 10.

While the event is open to all women and girls of Harlan County over 13, please do not bring small children. There is no child care available on site.

There is a $7 registration fee to attend, and pre-registration is required. The first 125 pre-registered participants will receive a free tote bag filled with cosmetic goodies. Register by logging onto www.hcdvc.com to download the registration form. Complete the registration form and return with $7 registration fee to: HCDVC, PO Box 1672 Harlan, KY 40831, or by calling 606-392-1129. You can also pick up and complete registration forms at Ally Kats Hair Shack on Eula Gray Street or The Harlan Center on Main Street.

Registrations will be accepted until noon on Aug. 7.

“Last year we had approximately 200 women who attended,” Caudel said. “We grow every year, we’re really excited about it.”