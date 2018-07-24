Deadline approaching to run for city office

The deadline is approaching to file to run for certain offices in the November general election, including seats on city councils, school boards and mayors.

According to Harlan County Clerk Donna Hoskins, the deadline is in mid-August.

“The filing deadline for candidates wishing to run for city councils and mayor — as well as two county school board seats and three city school board seats — is 4 p.m. on Aug. 14,” Hoskins said.

The necessary forms to file as a candidate are available at the Harlan County Clerk’s Office.

For those planning to vote in the general election but have not yet registered to vote, the deadline to register is also approaching.

“The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 6 elections is Oct. 9,” Hoskins said.

The deadline applies to all six cities in Harlan County.

City candidates were not required to run in the May primary, leaving those candidates more time to file to run for office.

Other county offices on the ballot in November include:

• Dan Mosley will face Darla Carter Heflin in the race for Judge-Executive;

• Donna Hoskins will face John Clem Jr. for the office of Harlan County Clerk;

• Wendy Flanary will face Joyce Heck for the office of Harlan Circuit Court Clerk;

• District 3 Magistrate David Kennedy will face Republican Paul L. Browning for District 3 magistrate;

• James Howard will face Dell Long for District 5 magistrate;

• Clark “Sparky” Middleton will face Paul Caldwell in the District 1 magistrate race;

• Philip Bianchi will face John Derrick Noe for Harlan County Coroner;

• Charles R. Bailey will face James Steven Ray for District 4 Constable;

• The District 2 Magistrate race will see incumbent Bill Moore going up against Royce Wynn;

• Incumbent Jim Roddy will face Hiram G. Fields for District 4 Magistrate;

• District 1 Constable candidates are Tony Noe and Juan Rivera;

• The office of District 3 Constable is being sought by Dale R. Halcomb Jr. and John Scott.