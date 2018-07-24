Former JACHS star talks to Black Bears

Introduced by Harlan County football coach Eddie Creech as one of the greatest running backs in Cawood High School history, Tommy Hensley still looked in playing shape as he talked to the Black Bears about the importance of hard work and listening to their coaches during a brief discussion after Friday’s practice at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium.

Hensley starred for the Trojans in the mid 1980s, a running back and defensive back on the 1985 team that posted a 9-0 regular season record and was ranked for a time as the No. 1 team in the state in 3A under the legendary Jim Cullivan. The Trojans fell to defending state champ Danville in the playoffs.

Cawood compiled a 24-8 record from 1984 to 1986 when Hensley was the top weapon in Perky Bryant’s offense. The Trojans fell to Danville in the playoffs all three of those seasons.

Hensley, who was also a basketball standout at Cawood under Mike Jones, coached basketball at Harlan one season but has been primarily an assistant football coach in Savannah, Ga., during his career in education. He is currently a coach at Richmond Hills High School.

Creech makes a practice of bringing back former Harlan County standouts to speak to his team during practice, including two former Black Bears earlier this summer. Cole Kidwell, who is a lineman at the University of Pikeville, visited a Harlan County practice recently, as did Scotty Bailey, who recently completed his career at the University of the Cumberlands after playing on HCHS regional championship teams in both 2010 and 2012.

Meet the Bears will be held on Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium .

Activities will feature all fall sports teams, as well as middle school and elementary school programs.