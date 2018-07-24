Opportunity stores celebrate 75 years

The United Methodist Mountain Mission is celebrating 75 years of their “Opportunity Stores,” one of which is located in Harlan.

According to Andy Mitchell, communications and outreach representative for the United Methodist Mountain Mission, the mission will celebrate 75 years of the stores on Sept. 27.

“We’re a non-profit organization owned by the United Methodist Church that’s operated in Jackson,” Mitchell said. “We have eight stores around the region, in Harlan, Barbourville, Irvine, Hazard, Jackson, Pineville, West Liberty and Burkesville. We provide good used clothing and household furnishings, household items, books, movies, things of that nature.”

Mitchell said the items are sold at an affordable price so disadvantaged people in the region can afford them.

“The kids can go to school in name brand clothes, and the parents haven’t had to break the bank to do so,” Mitchell explained.

He pointed out the merchandise in the stores is made up of donated items.

“We get donations from many churches located all across Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Pennsylvania,” Mitchell said. “We also take individual donations and things of that that nature.”

Mitchell mentioned the stores have been in operation since 1943.

The plan is to celebrate the 75th Anniversary with a Customer/Donor Appreciation Day on Sept. 27.

“The Customer/Donor Appreciation Day is a chance for us to celebrate with the community,” Mitchell said. “Our stores are in these communities and a lot of people don’t even know the Methodist Mountain Mission owns the Opportunity Store. They just know they’re able to get good items there.”

Mitchell said the celebration is a way to get the word out.

“It’s also a way to let the community celebrate with us,” Mitchell said. “On that day, there are going to be sales on most of the items and there will be a drawing for a $75 gift card.”

The Harlan Opportunity Store is located at 504 Martin Street in Harlan.

Those who would like to see how the United Methodist Mountain Mission handles the task of running the operation may also tour the facilities in Jackson, located at 891 Hwy 30 West.

“We’re having tours throughout the fall up into October,” Mitchell said. “It gives people a chance to come in and check out the offices and the plant and see how things are run. A lot of people are surprised at how big an operation it really is.”

For those who would like to donate, item donations may be dropped off at the stores. Monetary donations should be sent to United Methodist Mountain Mission, P.O. Box 888, Jackson, Kentucky, 41339-0888. Make checks payable to United Methodist Mountain Mission.