Boy Scouts attend summer camp

Photo submitted

Boys Scouts of America Troop 149 attended summer camp at Camp Davy Crockett near Rogersville, Tennessee July 8-14. Scouts attending were Dustin Blanton, James Long, Jared Jones and Michael Harris. Adults were Dave Robinson, scoutmaster, Jonathan Blanton, Tim Cornett and Deb Burke. Merit badges were earned in woodcarving, communications, rifle and shot gun shooting and archery. Long served as counselor in training. Robinson placed second in the scoutmasters splash off. The troop earned Honor Unit Status, five scouts/adults earned the camp religious awards. Blanton and Harris earned the Dime Club for shooting five groups that fit under a dime during their rifle shooting merit badge.