Student Citizen Award recipients

Photos submitted

Garret Begley, a junior at Harlan High School, was named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for April. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Begley. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The son of Kenny and Gina Begley, he is a member of the football and baseball teams. He is undecided on his college choice and major.

Taylor Danielle Johnson, a 2018 graduate of Harlan County High School, was named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for April. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Johnson. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The daughter of Jerri McKnight, of Cumberland, she was a member of the softball team, National Honor Society, Spanish honor society, Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Distributive Education Clubs of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She was the recipient of the Commercial Bank Scholarship and the Bill Woods Memorial Scholarship. She compiled many hours of community service. She plans to attend Morehead State University and pursue a career in nursing.