UC ranks No. 1 for ‘Best Online Colleges in Kentucky’

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands (UC) was recently ranked No. 1 in SR Education Group’s list of 2018 Best Online Colleges in Kentucky.

This ranking is based on value. SR Education Group manually researched every regionally accredited online college in the state, taking into account both tuition and academic strength in order to determine the best value schools for students. Due to a commitment to these factors, University of the Cumberlands made the ranking at the top of the list.

“It is outstanding seeing our online programs continue to garner success and recognition,” said Dr. Christopher Leskiw, Dean of Academic Affairs. “Providing high-quality education at an affordable price is a top priority for us as an institution. UC is proud to offer students around the nation online programs that help them excel in their lives and careers.”

This is SR Education Group’s first ever online college ranking categorized by state. These rankings were created in hopes of making the college search process more accessible for prospective students who are looking for schools by state.

University of the Cumberlands offers 50+ online programs in degrees ranging from associates to doctorate. Cumberlands’ accredited online programs are designed to accommodate adult learners who want to advance their education without compromising quality. The programs offer the same curriculum as on-campus equivalents but are flexible enough to fit into busy schedules.

SR Education Group is a leading research publisher headquartered in Washington state that was founded in 2004. Their full list of 2018 Best Online Colleges is available at https://www.guidetoonlineschools.com/best-online-colleges/kentucky.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.