Man charged with resisting after altercation

A Dayhoit man is facing a charge of resisting arrest after police allegedly found him hiding in a closet when they went to his residence to serve active warrants.

David Estes, 35, was arrested on Monday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones Jr.

According to the citation, Jones and Deputy Mark Saylor went to a residence to serve active warrants on Estes. At the residence, Jones was informed by Estes’ parents he was at the residence.

Reports state police located Estes in a closet underneath a mound of clothing and told him to come out with his hands up, turn around and put his hands behind his back. Estes exited the closet but refused to comply with any command. Estes jumped over the bed and knocked Jones’ hands away, at which time Saylor entered the room. Estes was then placed under arrest.

Estes was charged with resisting arrest. He was additionally served with indictment warrants for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Estes was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $18,000.

In other police activity:

• Cassie Estes, 30, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Monday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Saylor.

The one-count indictment handed down by the grand jury on Aug. 9, 2016, states Cassie Estes “intentionally abused another person or permitted another person of whom she had actual custody to be abused and thereby caused serious physical injury or caused torture, cruel confinement, or cruel punishment to a person 12 years of age or less.”

Kentucky State Police Det. Kevin Miller presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

Cassie Estes was indicted for first-degree criminal abuse. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Ruby Griffith, 46, of Evarts, was arrested on Wednesday by Evarts City Police Officer Joseph Jones. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.