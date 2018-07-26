Retirements spike amid uncertainty

The numbers paint a clear picture, and it’s not a particularly cheery one: Government employees in Kentucky are retiring at rates not seen in recent years.

In the 2018 fiscal year — July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018 — 8,446 participants in three pension systems (Kentucky Employees Retirement System, County Employees Retirement System and State Police Retirement System) received their first retirement checks.

In the prior three fiscal years, the total number of retirements hovered around 7,100. In the 2014 fiscal year, there were 6,595 retirements.

And retirements are already off to a fast start this fiscal year, which started July 1. Data from Kentucky Retirement Systems show 1,198 people will receive their first pension check this month. It’s more than any other recent July.

That means fewer people are paying into the retirement systems and more people are drawing out of those systems. A spike in retirements also requires updated assumptions about the financial health of retirements systems, which Kentuckians have been told need urgent reform.

On the local level, governments receive less occupational tax than they would otherwise. As the seat of state government, that’s particularly relevant for Frankfort because occupational tax is collected based on where a person works.

Institutional knowledge lost following a retirement is another factor that, while overcome with time, shouldn’t be discounted.

Sure, newly minted retirees now have ample free time, but a number of the retirements are sudden — as workers assess their options amid much uncertainty — rather than a long-planned date.

“Those that can are leaving,” Kentucky Public Retirees President Larry Totten told reporter Alfred Miller in an article published in this weekend’s State Journal. “They’re just nervous.”

And rightly so. State and local government retirees were told that pension systems needed urgent reform and were massively underfunded — both true. A 2018 bill intended to solve the problem is now in limbo as it works its way through the courts.

If you like, blame Attorney General Andy Beshear for playing politics with pensions and suing over House Bill 151. That’s a trendy assertion by Republicans, particularly now that the Democratic AG has officially announced his campaign for governor.

But there’s also blame on the shoulders of Republican legislators who talked about pension reform for months but passed a measure in the span of several hours as the 2018 session wound to a close. That other bills have passed in the same manner is no excuse. That action alone is the reason Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd struck down the law.

The State Journal, Frankfort