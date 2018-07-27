Board gives Roark highest scores on first year in office

Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark received top marks on his report card for his first year in the district’s top position.

Meeting in regular session recently, the board rated Roark as “Exemplary” in all nine areas of his performance review.

The board utilizes a numerical scale to score individually the nine performance standards in the evaluation process. These include: Leadership and Instruction; Policy and Governance; Communications/Community Relations; Organizational Management; Curriculum Planning Development; Instructional Leadership; Human Resources Management; Values and Ethics of Leadership; and Student Achievement and Learning.

Board members presented comments with their marks, noting that he has demonstrated excellent leadership through consistent hard work.

Board members also noted that Roark’s first year was not a typical year, with many unforeseen and uncontrollable challenges coming his way through finance, security, assessment and numerous other issues.

Board Chairman Gary Famer said, “I cannot be more pleased with the progress that has been made for our district. Mr. Roark is active in our community and in our schools and school activities.”

“I thank you for support,” said Roark.

In other action the Board approved payment of claims and monthly financial reports. Also, approval was given to:

· Change order for School Food Service bid on freezers and skid strips;

· Hourly stipend for mentors to work with new teachers;

· Purchase two pickup trucks from the state bid list;

· Memorandum of understanding for the Family Resource and Youth Service Center Literacy tutors;

· Contracts with H.O.P.E. Counseling and Consulting and Dayspring Counseling Services;

· District funding assurances for fiscal year 2019;

· A listing of Early Entry Kindergarten students;

· A copier contract with American Business Solutions for Black Mountain Elementary;

· Authorization for purchase of school buses; and

· Certified and classified job descriptions.