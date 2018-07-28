KSP shown the ‘love,’ wins against Georgia in razor-thin cruiser contest

Kentucky State Police were shown the love and captured the 2018 Best Looking Cruiser Contest of the American Association of State Troopers.

Kentucky and Georgia finished in a virtual tie – 29,900 votes apiece – but because the KSP had more loves (1.9K to 1.3K) they won the Facebook contest by a thin margin.

Georgia held about a 2,000 vote lead Tuesday night but the KSP went to social media and received some help from both fans of the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart went to Twitter to urge Bulldog fans to vote for the Georgia cruiser.

But KSP won the come-from-behind victory anyway, getting help from state media, radio and universities.

KSP put out this message on Twitter and Facebook:

“Wow – we are overwhelmed by the support of Kentuckians, news and radio stations, Universities who shared it any everyone who voted! Special thanks to the AAST for hosting the contest and Georgia State Police for being an awesome competitor.”

Kentucky will be featured on the AAST cover of its “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2019 Wall Calendar.”