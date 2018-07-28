Noe crowned Miss Kingsport

Madison Noe, of Harlan, was crowned Miss Kingsport (Tennessee) at the 65th annual Miss Kingsport & Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Pageant, held at the Toy F. Reid Center in Kingsport on July 15.

Her platform is autism awareness and he performed a dance routine for the talent portion of the pageant.

Noe, 20, is a second year student at Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy in Johnson City, Tennessee.

She is the daughter of James Noe and Debra Schubert and the granddaughter of Roger and Susan Noe, of Harlan, and Carol Schubert, of Cumberland.

Noe is a graduate of Harlan High School and Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College.

She will represent Kingsport in the Miss Tennessee Pageant in the spring.