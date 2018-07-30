Grant provides fentanyl response kits to Kentucky State Police

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police have acquired fentanyl response kits that protect them from dangerous drugs through a $25,000 grant to help them as they battle the opioid crisis.

The Kentucky State Police Foundation applied for the grant through Passport Health Plans. Grainger, Inc., is supplying the gear, which will be issued to all sworn units through the KSP supply branch.

“Fentanyl and carfentanil are so potent that a trooper doing an investigation, by merely coming in contact with it, can be severely injured or killed,” said KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders.

Justice Secretary John Tilley said opioid abuse has become a nationwide pandemic.

“We lost 64,000 people to overdose deaths nationwide in 2016,” he said. “Over 1,400 of those individuals were Kentuckians.” He said the CDC has not yet released 2017 figures “but I expect that number to be higher.”

Tilley put the 64,000 number into perspective by saying, “that’s more people in one year than we lost during the entirety of the Vietnam War. This is a pandemic. It’s not an epidemic, it’s no longer a crisis, it’s a public health pandemic, the likes of which we have never seen.”

Tilley said the opioid battle is closer than ever to treatment on demand.

“We have hotlines to find treatment immediately. We have online resources to find those open beds. Sometimes an intense community-based supervised outpatient treatment plan can be just as effective.”

Tilley said it is important to remain patient and “understand that through efforts like this, we’re building the foundation necessary to get ourselves out of this. It’s a long game, not a short game.”

State Police Sgt. Josh Lawson says the kit consists of fentanyl protective gloves, safety glasses, breathing masks which meet CDC infection control guidelines, Tyvek hood and footed suit so officers can have freedom of movement while wearing a full uniform.

Another investment to fight the pandemic, Tilley said, is an increase in state funding to buy Narcan and Naloxone “not just to revive those who have overdosed but to protect the officer who may come into contact with fentanyl or carfentanil as well.”