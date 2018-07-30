Handicapped placards changing

Disabled placards, which designate a vehicle may occupy a handicapped parking space, are about to take on a new look in Kentucky as changes intended to curb fraud are put into action this fall.

According to Harlan County Clerk Donna Hoskins, the changes will go into effect on Sept. 17.

“The Kentucky handicapped placard for parking in the handicapped spaces is going to change,” Hoskins said. “I want the people to be aware this is going on. “

Hoskins explained after Sept. 17, when a person’s previous placard expires they will be issued one new placard at no charge, with additional placards requiring a $10 fee. Those receiving a placard for the first time will also be issued the first one free of charge with additional placards for $10.

According to a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the changes are aimed at improving parking access for disabled populations and curbing potential fraudulent use.

The release states expiration dates are currently handwritten on the placards, allowing an increased chance the placards can be altered. The new placards will include a printed decal with a printed expiration date.

The $10 fee for a second placard will also hopefully reduce fraudulent use.

The release states Kentucky ceased charging for additional placards in 2009. The number of placards issued then increased from 32,000 to more than 209,000 within one year.

“Charging a fee for additional placards and linking placards to individuals, not vehicles, are steps we hope will cut down on the number of placards issued and help disabled populations find designated spots,” bill sponsor Representative Jerry T. Miller said.

The release explains other changes include permanent handicap placards will be valid for six years, the parent or guardian of a disabled person may apply for a placard on his or her behalf and permanent placards will expire on the placard holder’s birth month.

Permanent and temporary disabled placards will be linked to the applicant instead of a vehicle, eliminating the need for additional placards for multiple vehicles the disabled person may use. Also, organizations will be allowed to obtain a placard.

Initial placards will still be issued at no cost. Temporary placards will remain valid for three months.