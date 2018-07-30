KY 72 closed near Coal Monument

Joe P. Asher|Daily Enterprise

According to a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that KY 72 will be closed at mile point 13.2 in Harlan starting Monday. The route will remain closed through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1 while crews replace a cross drain. There will not be a signed detour but motorists can travel around the work zone via U.S. 421.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.