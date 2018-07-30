Passing practice

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise

Harlan outside linebacker Connor Scearse (above) made a stop during a passing scrimmage last week against visiting Lynn Camp. Caleb Adkins (left) looked for running room after making a catch against the Wildcats. The two district rivals will scrimmage again on Aug. 10 at Harlan in the second game of the Southeastern Kentucky Conference Gridorama. Pineville will play Williamsburg in the opening scrimmage at 6 p.m. Harlan County will play host to Corbin on Aug. 9

