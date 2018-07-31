Former CHS hoops star hit historic shot

It was a play that has survived over 30 years in my memory — a scramble for a rebound under the Cumberland basket in the first round of the girls state tournament as the final seconds ticked away in a tie game in March of 1986 at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.

Amy Morris came away with the ball and put up a shot just as time expired. When the shot went through the net it set off a celebration and a 39-37 victory over Owensboro Catholic that marked the first win for a Harlan County girls team in the Sweet 16. It turned out to be the last win, at least until this point, for Cumberland or any other girls team in the county school district.

A good long-term memory is valuable for sports writers, and several moments in Harlan County sports history have stayed with me through the years. That especially nice memory came to mind last week when I heard former Cumberland basketball star Amy Morris Evans had died after a long battle with melanoma.

“Amy was talented, versatile, unselfish, humble and was the epitome of a team player,” said John Bond, the former Cumberland girls basketball coach. “She had excellent court vision and awareness and always played smart. Amy was a defender, warrior on the boards, great passer and adept at hitting perimeter shots or taking the ball to the rim. She was so dedicated, hard working and conscientious.”

“I loved playing ball with that girl; she was so versatile on the court there was truly no position that she could not play and she also had great timing and was very smart,” said Monica Owens, a star guard on the 1986 championship team. “She was one who had, as we say, a very high basketball IQ. She made my job very easy on the court”

Amy was a member of what I would describe as the first family of Cumberland sports from the 1970s through the 1990s. Her dad, Vic, was a successful baseball coach at Cumberland High School, and her uncle, Roger, took over the program from his brother in the 1980s and continued to build, winning several regional titles.

Older brother Ritchie was a star guard and pitcher before he graduated in 1982, moving on to Cumberland College. Lewis Morris graduated from Cumberland in 1985 as the state’s Associated Press Athlete of the Year as a baseball and basketball standout before signing with East Tennessee State University. Younger brother, Daniel, was a baseball and basketball standout and went to Belmont in Nashville to play baseball.

Her cousins, Joey and Kelly Morris, were stars on the next Cumberland powerhouse in the 1990s when the Lady Skins won back-to-back All “A” Classic state titles in 1991 and 1992, the first two years of the small-school state tournament. Joey went on to play at Lees-McRae College in North Carolina as probably the best point guard in Cumberland history and one of the best ever to play in the county.

The Morris family tree continues today with Lewis’ daughter, Maci, winning Miss Basketball honors in 2015 at Bell County High School before going on to a successfull career at the University of Kentucky, where she will be a senior next year.

Amy was a three-year starter at Cumberland and played in two state tournaments with the Lady Skins and was listed on the Harlan Daily Enterprise All-Century Team in 2000 (third-team selection and one of the top 15 players of all-time to that point). She went on to Cumberland College after high school and played four years in Williamsburg. She lived in Westlake, Ohio (near Cleveland) at the time of her death with her husband, Brad, and sons Brady, 21, and Bryce, 17.

Amy sent me a note a few years back thanking me for several stories I had written about members of her family when Maci was a star at Bell County. Sports has a way of tying the generations together when you start remembering past championship teams and star players and I worked members of the Morris family into several stories involving Maci.

“When I heard the news of my dear friend passing away I was in D.C. with my daughter for basketball, the very thing that bonded Amy and me in this life. I smiled when I recalled that shot from the ‘86 state tournament and how hard we hugged her for that moment we were able to share as a team,” Owens said.

Amy was a great player before hitting that shot in Bowling Green and hit many more big shots later in high school and college, but sometimes one play in a pressure-packed situation on the biggest stage stands through the years. In my mind, she solidified her place in Harlan County sports history that day, but for those who knew her best, there are many memories, some involving basketball and some not.

“A few months ago, in May, we exchanged messages. Amy shared with me that the doctors had done all they could do and she was at peace with whatever God’s plan is,” Owens remembered. “She said she loved me, she cherished our high school memories and prayed good things for me and my family. She was so graceful and strong and walked this out so steadfast and unmovable in her faith, even in that moment. I loved her even more. Although basketball is what bonded us in the beginning, that exchange, that example of her faith will be the most impactful moment I exchanged with my dear friend. Much like that final play in our Sweet 16…in a pressure-packed situation, she fully exemplified grace and strength.”

“She was a joy to be around, an honor to have coached, and I will dearly miss my No. 25,” Bond said.