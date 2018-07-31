Several facing drug charges

Several people were arrested in the Cawood area on Friday on drug charges.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies were on patrol in the Cawood area at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday when they observed a female subject who had an active indictment warrant. Tara Thomas, 40, of Cawood, was arrested on an indictment warrant.

Jason Gilbert, 30, of Baxter, and Carryington Asher, 19, of Evarts, were arrested later that evening when deputies who were on patrol and conducted two traffic stops in the Cawood area.

Thomas was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender. She was additionally charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gilbert was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended operators license and other traffic offenses.

Asher was charged with trafficking in controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In other police activity:

• Chasity Phillips, 23, of Harlan, was served with an indictment warrant obtained by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives for first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and persistent felony offender;

• Michael Myers, 37, of Cawood, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Patrick Myers, 36, of Cawood, was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Daniel Hensley, 21, of Cawood, was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), operating on suspended operators license and other traffic related offenses;

• Shane Bowling, 27, of Evarts, was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substanceand possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Tabatha Smith, 32, of Evarts, was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substanceand possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with a Harlan County child support warrant;

• Retha Robbins, 44, of Evarts, was served with an indictment warrant for first-degree trafficking in controlled substance.

All were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center. The cases remain under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.