Content changes coming to Daily Enterprise

In today’s world, change is a constant. Small businesses are constantly shifting things around to save on expenses and grow revenue. The newspaper industry is not any different. Today, you will notice that we have eliminated our daily comics and TV grids. This will allow for us to fill that space with more local news and information that is important to you.

We have retained various games and puzzles as our research indicates that many of our readers spend time each day with this part of the paper.

Here at the Harlan Daily Enterprise, we continue to work toward increasing content and decreasing our expenses in an effort to remain a viable provider of news in Harlan and our entire readership area.