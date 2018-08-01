Harlan County Schools 2018-2019 bus schedule

BLACK MOUNTAIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Bus 162: Butchie Clem – Jones Creek, Verda, Verda Camp,.

Bus 414: Ralph Pryor –Hwy 215 Official Hollow, Black Mt. walking track, Number 1 camp, Brittians Creek,Pounding Mill.

Bus 186: Ralph Crider – Disney, to Brittians Creek

Bus 163: Denver Tuner – Holmes Mill to Evarts on Hwy 38.

Bus 013: Lawana Blevins – Macks, Hwy. 38, Eastbrook, Coxton, Kiildav, Brookside

Bus 016: Everitt Griffith –Hwy. 38 from Brookside to Evarts beginning at Brookside Feedstore, Ages Bottom, Ages Hollow, Hwy 215 to school.

School Begins 7:45 a.m., Ends 2:45 p.m.

EVARTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TBD – River Ridge, Goose Bottom to Closplint on Hwy 38

Bus 134: Coleen Asher – Closplint to Colts Bridge, Dartmont

Bus 041:Andy Short –Harlan City Parking Lot, Eastbrook, Coxton, Depot on Hwy 38,

Bus 493: Jack White – Sal’s Branch, Middleton Addition, Baileys Creek, Evarts City, Redbud, behind High school and Clinic.

TBD – Special needs, Holmes Mill, Evarts, Black Mountain, to High School then Evarts Elementary.

School Begins 7:40 a.m., Ends 2:30 p.m.

James A. Cawood Elementary School

Bus 182: Jerry Ford – 72 West, Bardo, Stanfield, Pansy, Gulston, Upper Elcomb Trailer Park

Bus 132: Martha Colinger –Mary Alice Camp, Hwy. 72, Hwy. 2425, Catrons Valley, Teetersville, Upper Elcomb, Lower Elcomb, Pope Hill, Oh Brothers Station, Tway, Holiday Apartments, HARH, Grays Knob camp, Day Care, Lenarue

Bus 022: Stacy Noe –Watts Creeks, Lay Hill, Tremont Hill, Fresh Meadows, Dayhoit (White Star), Holiday Trailer Park, UPS, by-pass.

Bus 024: Ben Johnson –Lawnvale, Rio Vista, Loyall

Bus 415: Jon Reynolds – Grays Knob, Browning Acres, Black Bottom Road, Old Loyall, Hwy. #413, Lower Pine Mountain.

School begins 7:50 a.m., Ends 2:50 p.m.

WALLINS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Bus 071: John Slusher – Dorcus Jane Lane, Tremont, Coldiron. Begins 7:06 a.m.

Bus 161: Jeff Roberts– Abe Hill, Forrester’s Creek, Jesse’s Creek, Happy Top. Begins 6:40 a.m.

Bus 152: Boyd Taylor – End of 219 to School,. Begins 7:05

Bus 189 : Robert Simpson – Around the World, Platts Fork, Terry’s Fork. Begins 7:05 a.m.

Bus 181 – Jesse Bailey –Hardees, Huddle House, Harlan, 119, Dayhoit trailer park, Tremont. Begins 6:53 a.m.

Bus 131 – TBD – Watts Creek, Fresh Meadows, Dayhoit, Tremont Hill, Loyall, Rio Vista. Begins 6:37 a.m.

Bus 154: Pete Stewart – Black Star, Pathfork, Bell Co. Line, Molus, Hwy. 119 to school. Begins 6:35 a.m.

Bus 171: Chad Woods – Sawbriar, Billie G. Hollow, Daniels Mountain, Water Tank Road.

School begins 7:50 a.m., Ends 2:45 p.m.

CAWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Bus 090H: Dennis Daniels- Smith area down to lake.

Bus 172: Jeff Ramsey – CC Hollow, Garrett Hollow, Old Crummies Mountain.

Bus 045: Gary Grubbs: – Lenarue, Mary Helen, Bobs Creek, Lower Cawood, Little Creek and Big Creek.

Bus 091: Roy Farmer, Jr. – Martins Fork Lake, Three Point, Old Dam Road Junction 3463, Day Branch Hollow to school.

Bus 025: James Grubbs – Hwy. 421 to VA state line, Cranks Hollow.

Bus 151 Teddy Stephens – Special needs in Cawood, Still House branch, Qualls Road, Thompson Branch Road to school.

Bus 026: Scott Caldwell – Lenarue, Grays Knob Camp, Catrons Creek, Dressen, to Cawood Elementary.

Bus 018H: Rob Jordan (special needs)

School begins 7:30 a.m., Ends 2:40 p.m.

GREEN HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Bus 176: Shelia Henslely – Hwy. 421 to Al’s Cash and Carry, Bigalow Rd.

Bus 177: Brenda North – Straight Creek to Tacky Town, 221 West to school.

Bus 063: Bruce Farley – Little Shepherd Trail, Pine Mt., Woodard Branch.

Bus 180: Cindy Messer – Big Laurel (221), 2009 to Leslie County Line, Hwy 510, Hwy 221 to Hwy 421 to School

School begins 7:50 a.m., Ends 2:50 p.m.

Rosspoint Elementary School

TBD –Hwy. 119, Low Water Bridge to Putney Crossing to Nolansburg, then on Hwy. 522, Nolansburg to Putney Crossing.

Bus 073: Jeff Wilson – Hwy. 119 to Putney Crossing, Hwy. 522 to Hwy 413, to Recycle Center, to 119 and to school.

TBD – Dayhoit Bridge, Loyall, Old Loyall, Rosspoint (Jct. Of Hwy. 413)

Bus 170H: John Simpson, Special Needs from Teetersville to Rosspoint School

School Begins 7:50 a.m. Ends 2:40 p.m.

CUMBERLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Bus 102: Donald Massey– Top of mountain on Sand Hill to West Main and East Cumberland to CES.

Bus 043 Kaye Creech – Benham, Lynch, Golf Course Road to CES.

Bus 001: Beth Terry – Colliers Creek to old Hwy. 119, Blair, Mastin Dr., Springfield to CES

Bus 006: Walter Ravizee – South Cumberland (Koal Town Area) U.S. 119, Hiram straight, 119 to Putney, Hwy. 2010 to Hwy. 522 to CES.

Bus 164: David Fields –Benham, Lynch, Russel Drive, Brown Street to Elementary to CES.

Bus 023: Wes Bailey – Cloverlick, New York Section to CES.

Bus 175H: Jon Fields – Gilley Hollow, Old highway 119 to Totz. ( Special Needs to CES)

Bus 150: Linda Ingle – Special needs from Harlan to CES

School begins 7:45 a.m., Ends 2:35 p.m.

HARLAN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Cloverfork area to Harlan County High School

Bus 185: Don White –Eastbrook, Coxton, Brookside, Ages Bottom, Ages Hollow, Hwy 38 to Harlan, Fairview. Begins 6:50 a.m.

Bus 017: Keith Begley- Disney to Pounding Mill to Old Evarts High School. Begin 6:45 a.m.

Bus 482: Robert Evans –Black Mountain to Jones Creek, Verda to High School. Begins 7:00 a.m.

Bus 439: David Evans –Dartmont, Bailey’s Creek, North Evarts, Old Evarts High School, Evarts City, Buddies, Kildav, Hwy 38 to Verda.

Bus 092: Lisa Short – Holmes Mill to Colts. Begins 6:05 a.m.

Cumberland area to Harlan County High School

Bus 153:- Jerry Edwards- Lynch, East Benham to Benham City Hall, to US 119 in Cumberland to school. Begins 6:45 a.m.

Bus 012:- Bill Scott – Letcher Co. line to Springfield, Chrisman Manor, West Main Street, back street to Hwy 119 to HS. Begins 6:54 a.m.

Bus 072 Von Edwards: – Creech Ave., Smith Ave., Field Street, Pride Terrace, New York Section, Sand Hill Bottom, Sand Hill Mt., Hwy. 119 (old road) to Putney to HS. Begins 6:40 a.m.

Bus 004 Kevin Houser –Benham Gas Station, Clutts, Russell Drive, East Main Cumberland, Downtown Cumberland, Cloverlick to HCHS. Begins 6:50 a.m.

Bus 130: Donald Smith – (Special needs)

Harlan area to Harlan County High School

Bus 101: LeAnn Nantz – Hwy. 2008 to Leslie Co. line, Hwy. 510, Hwy. 221, Hwy. 421 Pine Mountain. Begins at 6:25 a.m.

Bus174: Tina Farley– Tacky Town, Bell County Line, Green Hills School, Little Shepherd Trail (transfer with Small Bus at Elementary School). Begins at 6:30 a.m.

Bus 173: Charles McMillen –Neff, Three Point, Smith, Hwy. 987. Begins 6:30 a.m.

Bus 112: Tim Rouse – Lenarue, Old Hwy. 421, Bobs Creek, Cawood, Big Creek, Little Creek, Crummies Mountain, Cranks, to VA line. Begins at 6:30 a.m.

Bus TBD: TBD – Pathfork, Molus, all stops on Hwy. 119 (includes Billy G Hollow, Sookey Ridge). Begins 6:20 a.m.

Bus 005: Gary Love – Coldiron, Forrester’s Creek, Happy Top, Terry’s Fork,Wallins Fire Station. Begins 6:20 a.m.

BusTBD: TBD – Creech’s, through Wallins on Hwy 219, Sawbriar, Dorcas Jane Lane, Lay Hill. Begins 6:37 a.m.

Bus 122: John Tom Howard –Watts Creek, Tremont, Dayhoit, Fresh Meadows, Holiday Trailer Park on old 119. Begins 6:40 a.m.

Bus 497: Glen Wills –Emerling Road, Rio Vista, Loyall, Old Loyall, County Pike, Lawnvale, Hwy 119.

Bus 133: David Smiddy – new Hwy 119 to Nolansburg Loop to Hwy. 522 to Hwy. 413 Baxter. Begins 6:40 a.m.

Bus 187: Loren Pate – Pansy, Bardo, Mary Alice Camp, Dressen, Beach Grove Lane, Mary Alice, Hwy. 2425, Teetersville, Elcomb Begins 6:45 a.m.

Bus TBD: TBD –Harlan by-pass to Old Hall School. Begins 6:58 a.m.

Bus 160: Stephen Daniel:– Eastbrook Loyall, Sawbriar, Forresters Creek (Special Needs)

School Begins 8:00 a.m. Ends 2:45 p.m.