Important role vaccinating your pet plays

Can you believe August is here? Dog Days of Summer ushers in heat that’s hard to get away from. Kids are heading back to school and parents are concerned with school supplies and the busy life school brings. Back to school also comes with making sure your child is also up to date on their vaccinations. August is also National Immunization Awareness Month to highlight the important role vaccines play in preventing serious, sometimes deadly, diseases across the lifespan.

Hobo the Wonder Dog is an active member of the family and his vaccinations are equally important. Tennessee and Kentucky are among states that require all dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies and kept up-to-date. Rabies cases are declining among domestic animals due to mandatory vaccination laws for dogs and cats. Not only is vaccination a good idea it’s the law. Rabies vaccinations are required to be given by a veterinarian. Many Tractor Supply stores have a PetVet Clinic to offer an alternative to veterinarian clinic visits. Hobo the Wonder Dog and I recommend at least a yearly exam with vaccinations to keep your pet healthy and happy.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month and is a great time to think about and discuss which vaccinations are recommended for your pet. The American Animal Hospital Association’s Canine Task Force separated recommendations into three categories—core, non-core, and not recommended. There is no substitute for the relationship and recommendations from your pet’s healthcare provider.

· Core vaccines are considered vital to all dogs based on risk of exposure, severity of disease, and transmissibility to their human counterparts. Including rabies and distemper.

· Non-core vaccines are recommended based on your pet’s exposure risk. Including, Bordetella bronchiseptica, borrelia burgdorferi, leptospira bacteria, and canine influenza (H3N8 / H3N2).

Hobo the Wonder Dog travels far and interacts in different environments and with other dogs. Our vaccination recommendations might be a little different because of his risk of exposure. We value, trust, and respect the recommendations of his healthcare team. Hobo will visit the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine this week for his influenza booster vaccine. If Fido visits dog parks, pet stores, grooming facilities, doggie day care, or boarding facilities we recommend having a conversation with your veterinary to the risk of canine influenza and Bordetella and heed their recommendation.

August also wraps up the Dog Days of Summer Hobo’s advice: Keep your pets well hydrated, provide shade, paw protection, and NEVER leave Fido in a car. Early signs and symptoms of heat related injury: Excessive thirst, discomfort or resistance to physical activities, and controlled panting. If your dog exhibits any of these symptoms stop exercising, remove the heat source, offer cool water to drink, and get your dog to a cool location. If your dog does not return to normal within a few minutes seek the advice of your veterinarian immediately.

Vaccination and protection from heat keep your pet healthy and happy!

Life is better with a dog — woof!

