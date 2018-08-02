Defensive work

John Henson | Daily Enterprise

The Harlan County Black Bears are preparing for their season opener on Aug. 18 at Ashland Blazer. Nose guard Bradley Wilson (above) worked with the sled during a recent drill, while sophomore linebacker Kobe Burkhart worked on tackling fundamentals. The Black Bears will be at home on Aug. 9 against Corbin in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference Gridorama.

