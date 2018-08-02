Man indicted for assault with metal pipe

A Kenvir man is facing an indictment for assault after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a metal pipe.

Cody Wynn, 32, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Burton on Wednesday. The two-count indictment was handed down by the grand jury on July 18.

The indictment stems from Wynn’s arrest on Jan. 13 by Kentucky State Trooper Drew Wilson.

According to the citation issued at the time Wynn’s arrest, Wilson responded to a complaint of a domestic at a location on KY 215. Tony Dean, who made the complaint, said Wynn assaulted him and Rachel Wynn then fled on foot. Wilson determined Dean had come to the residence to check on Rachel Wynn following a phone call to her during which he heard Cody Wynn and Rachel Wynn arguing.

Dean said when he went into the residence, Cody Wynn hit him in the head with a metal pipe. Rachel Wynn advised police Cody Wynn became angry for an unknown reason and began beating the dog. When she tried to get him to stop, Wynn began screaming at her. She said she begged Wynn not to hit Dean with the pipe, but that did not stop him.

The citation states Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene, but Dean and Rachel Wynn both refused treatment. Dean had visible injuries to his right hand and the back of his head and stated he had pain in his right leg. Rachel Wynn stated she was OK but complained of side pain from a previous physical domestic incident.

Wilson presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

Wynn was indicted for second- and fourth-degree assault. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

In other police activity, Calvin Pace, 28, was arrested by Burton on an indictment warrant on Wednesday. Pace was indicted for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and persistent felony offender. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.