Portion of KY 441 will be closed beginning Saturday

MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that KY 441 at milepoints 1.343 – 3.898 in Bell County will be closed beginning Aug. 4, and is expected to conclude on Aug. 8. Work times will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The closure is necessary due to resurfacing operations.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expected delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

