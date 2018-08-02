Safety Days held at Southeast

Harlan County Safety Days recently held the eighth installment of the event on the campus of Southeast Community and Technical College. According to Cumberland City Tourism Director Tracy Bailey, the event was sponsored by Cumberland Tourism and took place from July 24 through July 26.

A press release states a total of 14 teams from Kentucky, Illinois, Virginia and West Virginia competed in competitions showcasing skills in areas including mine rescue and first-aid. Teams included: Alpha Natural Resources Southern WV Team 2, Arch Coal Leer Complex, Arch Coal Mountain Laurel Complex, Blackhawk Mining LLC – Kentucky Team, Blackjewel LLC – Blue Team, Blackjewel, LLC – Lone Mountain, Contura Energy – Paramont Contura, Ferroglobe/Alden Resources – Alden Resources Team, Peabody Gateway North, Peabody Midwest Wildcat Hills, Rockhampton Energy LLC, State of Kentucky – Harlan Team, State of Kentucky – Martin Team, and Wellmore Coal Company Red Team.

“It’s an honor to host this event,” Bailey said. “It helps the economy while it gives the teams the training they need in case of an emergency, which is the most important part.” She also added that “we appreciate these teams and all they do to keep our coal miners safe.”

An awards ceremony capped off the event with Blackhawk Mining Vice-President Freddie Lewis delivering the keynote address.

The release states Lewis told the miners in attendance to “keep your heads held high and be proud of what you do.” He also thanked the mine rescue personnel for their work in times of need.

First place award winners included: Day One Mine Rescue, Day Two Mine Rescue and Overall Mine Rescue being won by Ferroglobe/Alden Resource – Fred Shannon Captain.

The First Aid competition along with the Mine Rescue/First Aid Combination was won by Ferroglobe/Alden Resources.

Pre-shift examination award was won by Steve Countiss, Blackjewel, LLC. Blue Team.

Bench competition award winners were: Drager BG4 – Tony Lloyd, Blackjewel, LLC. Blue Team and BioPak 240R – Jamie Anderson, Peabody Midwest Wildcat Hills Team.

The release states The Harlan County Safety Days Mine Rescue Committee and Cumberland Tourism Commission appreciate the United States Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Commonwealth of Kentucky Division of Mine Safety for providing judges and support for the event. Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College provided facilities and support.

Sponsors and partners for the event included the Harlan Fiscal Court, Kentucky Coal Academy, JRL Coal, Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital, Drager Safety, and the City of Cumberland.