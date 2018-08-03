Henson steps into leadership role at HC

A hard-hitting linebacker who has led the Harlan County Black Bears in tackles, prayers and good grades during a four-year football career, Garry Henson is a young man of many talents and interests.

With a 4.0 grade point average and 18 hours of college credit going into his senior season, Henson could end up being a valedictorian and college sophomore by next May. He will also have free tuition throughout college even without a football scholarship after spending part of his summer at Morehead State University in the Governor’s Scholars program. Life isn’t as easy for Henson as it may seem as he’s had to deal with diabetes since he was diagnosed at 8, but he hasn’t allowed that to slow him down or become an excuse. He would like to lead the Bears to a second straight regional title in their last season of 5A competition.

“Coaches sometimes can get a little carried away with comments, but when Garry was a freshman, I dubbed him ‘The All-American Kid,’ and that may not be giving him enough credit,” Harlan County coach Eddie Creech said. “From Day 1, he’s been a leader on this football team. He gives you everything he has.”

Henson’s leadership is not based on football alone, as Creech noticed when he took over as head coach in 2015 when his standout linebacker arrived as a freshman and led the team in prayers. The two eventually started a tradition of a brief prayer on the field just before the second half of games.

“That was Garry’s idea two or three years ago. He came to me and asked if I minded praying with him — every single game as we came out for halftime. It’s a genuine, sincere prayer — not something for show. We kneel on the field together and it’s one of the most special things I’ve had with a player. Garry is strong in his faith. Being able to be successful and humble sets Garry apart from a lot of kids.”

“God comes before everything, and I also have to take care of academics,” Henson said. “It’s God first, grades second and football third.”

Even if it ranks third in his priorities, football has been a big part of Henson’s life since kindergarten when he played in a youth football league in Middlesboro and then spent four years on the New Harlan middle school teams. His dad, Garry, was a three-sport standout in the 1980s at Cawood, earning all-state honors as a defensive end and SEKC lineman of the year as a senior in 1986.

“I’ve always loved football since kindergarten,” said Henson, who had to miss summer practice for the first time recently while in Morehead for the Governor’s Scholars program. “That program boosted my academics and get college for free now. It was a great experience.”

Henson is one of only a handful of HCHS athletes to earn a starting job as a freshman, something that even caught him a little off guard at the time.

“It was surprising when coach called my name before the first game and told me I was starting,” Henson said, “That was when I knew, right before the game. I think that experience helped a lot. You can’t simulate a game in practice.”

HCHS finished 4-7 in 2015 with Henson ranking second on the squad with 77 tackles. The Bears were also 4-7 in 2016, and Henson had an even better year with a team-high 100 tackles.

With a senior-dominated squad returning, the Bears had high expectations last fall but looked to be in trouble when Injuries and a tough schedule helped them get off to a 1-4 start.

“We’re always shooting for a regional championship and even though we were 1-4 we kept our heads up and kept battling,” Henson said.

Harlan County eventually put it all together and reeled off five straight wins that included playoff victories over Pulaski County, North Laurel and Southwestern to win a Region 4 title in 5A.

“We were rolling and it was awesome. Beating Pulaski (defending state runner-up) 40-0 and not letting them get a first down was great and gave us confidence,” Henson said. “We knew then someone would have to stop us because we were playing well.”

The Bears fell 27-20 at Madison Southern in the state semifinals when a controversial fumble call went against HCHS while driving for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“That helps light a fire under us this year,” Henson said. “We have to battle our way back again.”

Henson, at 6-foot and 195 pounds, again led the Bears in tackles, this time with 134, and also become a contributor on offense as he ran for 305 yards and four touchdowns,

“The numbers speak for themselves as far as tackles,” Creech said. “We moved him to the backfield last year when we had some injuries and we found a diamond in the rough. He and (quarterback) Colby Cochran were the only two who had rushing touchdowns last year against North Laurel, even though they were both juniors.”

While the Bears’ big-play threats of the past several years, Tyrese Simmons, Quintin Mickens and Devon Rodrigues — used speed and elusiveness, Henson’s plan on offense wasn’t very complicated.

“I’ve got one move in my set — two hands on the ball and head down,” Henson said with a laugh. “That’s what coach wants out of me, just north and south.”

As the only returning starter on defense from last year, Henson knows he’s in a different role this season with a sophomore-dominated unit around him.

“It is different since so many of the guys I played with aren’t her anymore. I have to be the leader now and step up,” he said. “I have big shoes to fill. Whatever I have to do for this team to win, I’ll do it. I have no doubt we can get back there.”

Creech expects Henson to accept his new role

“I think he enjoys it, to be honest,” Creech said. “He’s earned it, but it’s his team now, and I think he relishes it. He’s been a big part of our program for four years. His leadership will be important to our success this year.”