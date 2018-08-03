Man sentenced to 70 years in prison

A Harlan man was sentenced in Harlan Circuit Court on Wednesday after being found guilty of multiple counts including sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor and possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Michael A. Howard, 26, appeared for sentencing in front of Harlan Circuit Court Judge Kent Hendrickson. Howard was represented by his attorney Linda West. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathan Lee handled the case for the state.

According to a final judgment order, Howard entered a plea of not guilty to charges contained in an indictment on Aug. 4, 2017. He also entered pleas of not guilty to charges contained in a separate indictment on Nov. 16, 2016. He was found guilty by a jury following a trial occurring in Harlan Circuit Court from May 11 to May 15. The two indictments were consolidated for trial.

The court postponed sentencing to allow the Office of Probation and Parole time to prepare a pre-sentencing report, evaluate Howard and prepare a comprehensive sex offender evaluation.

The judgment order states “having been found guilty, and being adjudged guilty herein of one or more sex offenses…defendant is not eligible for probation nor conditional discharge, and after giving due consideration to the written report of the Division of Probation and Parole, to the nature and circumstances of the crime and to the history, character and condition of the defendant, the court is of the opinion that imprisonment is necessary for the protection of the public.”

Howard was sentenced to a total of 70 years in prison, the maximum allowed by law.

He was convicted on a total of 21 separate counts, including first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree attempted unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

The order additionally states the sentence includes an additional mandatory five-year period of post-incarceration supervision. Howard will also be placed on the sex offender registry for life.

Howard was remanded into custody to begin his sentence.