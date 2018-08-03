To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: beth.key@harlandaily.com or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1512 Hwy. 421 South. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

AUG. 4

Cawood Elementary School will host a BACK TO SCHOOL BASH from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the gymnasium — free food pantry, household items and clothes giveaway, festival games, drawing for door prizes along with grilled hot dogs, chips and drinks.

The third annual Vets Serving Vets FREEDOM RUN will be held Aug. 4 at 106 Cherry Street in Pineville. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. There will be door prizes, live music and vendors. All proceeds benefit Vets Serving Vets. For more information, visit the 2108 Vets Serving Vets Freedom Run Facebook page.

SATURDAYS

The Harlan County FARMERS MARKET will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 20 in the lower parking lot of the Harlan Center.

AUG. 6-9

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of Aug. 6 includes:

Monday — Three Point, Smith, Cawood Elementary School and Little Creek.

Tuesday — James A. Cawood Elementary School, Rio Vista/Loyall, Baxter/County Pike and Holy Trinity.

Wednesday — Pathfork and Sawbriar.

Thursday — Closplint, Holmes Mill, Louellen and the Hope Center.

Friday — No run.

AUG. 6

Evarts Elementary School will have an SBDM meeting at 3 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Cawood Elementary School will host an OPEN HOUSE from noon to 2 p.m. on Aug. 6.

AUG. 7

Rosspoint Elementary School and LGR-FRYSC will host a Back to School OPEN HOUSE from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 — meet teachers, classroom lists, refreshments and school supplies.

Green Hills Elementary School will host a BACK TO SCHOOL BASH from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Wallins Elementary School will host an OPEN HOUSE from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Cumberland Elementary School will host an OPEN HOUSE from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 — meet teachers, get supply lists and see classrooms. Free refreshments will be provided. Sponsored by CES, CES FRYSC and CES 21st CCLC.

Evarts Elementary School will host an OPEN HOUSE and ice cream social from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 — classroom assignments, meet teachers, enroll a child, free ice cream and cake, free schools supplies. For more information, call 606-837-2386 or 606-837-2539.

James A. Cawood Elementary School will host an OPEN HOUSE from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7. There will be meet and greet with teachers, shaved ice, enroll a child, some school supplies and much more.

FRESHMEN ORIENTATION will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Harlan County High School.

AUG. 8

The 2018-2019 school year for Harlan County Schools will begin Aug. 8 (full day).

The 2018-2019 school year for Harlan Independent Schools will begin Aug. 8.

AUG. 9

Harlan County High School SBDM Council meeting dates for 2018-19 include: Aug.9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, Dec. 13, Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13. All meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at 3:15 pm in the HCHS Media Center.

Harlan County High School will host a GRID-O-RAMA vs. Corbin High School beginning at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9.

AUG. 9, 16, 23, 30;

SEPT. 6, 13, 20

The Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series returns for the fourth year to downtown Middlesboro’s Levitt AMP Pop-Up Park. Concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. with openings acts taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. The schedule includes: Aug. 9, Mo Pitney; Aug. 16, Samantha Fish; Aug. 23, Caleb Caudle; Aug. 30, Black Lillies; Sept. 6, Liz Vice; Sept. 13, John Moreland; and Sept. 20, Sierra Hull. For concert schedule updates due to weather, visit Levitt AMP Middlesboro’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

AUG. 11

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be holding a free HUNTER EDUCATION COURSE from 9 to 5 on Aug. 11 at the Harlan County Extension Depot at 110 River Street in Harlan. The hunter must attend the session and pass an exam to be certified. All hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1975 must complete this course. The hunter must be at least 9 years of age to be certified. All participants must register for the course at www.fw.ky.gov. For more information, contact the Harlan County Extension Service at 606-573-4464 or the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources at 800-858-1549.

GRILLIN-N-CHILLIN at the Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the lower parking lot of the Harlan Center.

The RCV Axle UTV Bounty Series Round 4 will be held from 9 a.m. 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Harlan County Campgound – Putney Trailhead. For more information, visit southernrockracing.com.

The “Thunder in the Mountain” MIDDLE SCHOOL BOWL will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. onAug. 11 at the Harlan County High School football field.

AUG. 12

The Creech Reunion will be held Aug. 12 at Pine Mountain Settlement School. Dinner begins at noon. All family and friends are welcome.

AUG. 14

Brian Bowman,VETERANS BENEFITS field representative, will will resume his monthly visit in Harlan County in August. He will be available (by appointment only) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Harlan County Courthouse on the second floor. If you need immediate service, call the federal VA at 800-827-1000.

AUG. 14, 16

Harlan County High School’s DANCE TEAM CAMP will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 16 in the cafeteria. The cost is $30. Learn a dance and improve rhythm and timing skills. Dancers will teach a dance, the little dancers will receive free admission to the HCHS vs. Hazard football game on Aug. 24, dance on the field at half time and receive a free T-shirt.

AUG. 18

A REUNION for Bean’s Fork, Bosworth, Edgewood-Union Grade and Yellow Creek Schools will be held Aug. 18 at the Middlesboro Community Center. Everyone is invited to attend — bring a covered dish. For more information, call 423-489-1697.

AUG. 18, SEPT. 15

Cruisin’ the Crater CAR SHOW at Middlesboro Mall will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on the following Saturdays: Aug. 18, Sept. 15.

AUG. 25

The John Morgan and Florence (Jones) Partin FAMILY REUNION will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 25 at the Williamsburg Tourism & Convention Center. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. (bring a dish and drinks to share — plates, forks, spoons and napkins will be provided). An auction will also be held (donations are appreciated to help with reunion expenses). For more information, contact Vickie Lunsford at 606-523-1051 or Janice Sweet at 606-526-9556.

SEPT. 8

The 2018 Lillian Faye Simpson-Southeast Scholarship GOLF CLASSIC will be held Sept. 8 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cumberland. A four-player scramble, the event has an entry fee of $300 per team, including green fees, use of cart, event T-shirt and lunch. Golfers may choose tee times at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. Registration for each will be at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Additionally, there will be a putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to pin contest. Space is limited to 18 teams — nine per flight — and slots will fill quickly. To register, contact Patty Sokolowski, 606-589-3164 or Patty.Sokolowski@kctcs.edu.

OCT. 6

The annual Harlan HAUNT FEST will be held from 10 a.m. to midnight on Oct. 6 at the Harlan Center. For tickets or more information, visit www.harlanhauntfest.com.

WEDNESDAYS

Those who are mourning the death of a family member or friend are invited to attend the GRIEFSHARE video seminar at the New Beginning Baptist Church, located four miles west of Harrogate on TN 63. This non-denominational Christ-centered program features biblical teachings by nationally respected grief experts and others journeying through grief. Organizers provide you the opportunity to be around others who understand. GriefShare also offers valuable insights about building a new normal in life and renewing a new hope for the future. Meetings will be held on Wednesdays from, 6 to 7:30 pm, July 25 through Oct.17. For more information, contact Bob Jackson at 423-869-4422, Pastor Donnie Bannister at 423-526-4491 or visit www.griefshare.org.

• • • • • • •

Narconon wants to education families on the new escalated risk Fentanyl has added to opiate abuse. Fentanyl has been found to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and has a greatly increased change of overdose. You can learn more about the new dangers of opiate addition and the details of Fentanyl by visiting http://bit.ly/2oCmgAB Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addition in your family. Call 800-431-1754 for free screenings and referrals

ANN’S PANTRY, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.