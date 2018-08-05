John Henson | Daily Enterprise

The annual Meet the Bears programs was held on Friday at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium. The county’s middle school football teams were introduced, as well as the HCHS dance team members and cheerleaders and the soccer, volleyball and cross country squads. The football team participated in a controlled scrimmage after each player was introduced. Junior running back Tyler Casolari (above) followed a block from Billy Fields during scrimmage. Junior quarterback Jacob Wilson (right) found running room after a fake. The Black Bears will be at home on Thursday against Corbin in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference Gridorama.

John Henson | Daily Enterprise

The annual Meet the Bears programs was held on Friday at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium. The county’s middle school football teams were introduced, as well as the HCHS dance team members and cheerleaders and the soccer, volleyball and cross country squads. The football team participated in a controlled scrimmage after each player was introduced. Junior running back Tyler Casolari (above) followed a block from Billy Fields during scrimmage. Junior quarterback Jacob Wilson (right) found running room after a fake. The Black Bears will be at home on Thursday against Corbin in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference Gridorama.