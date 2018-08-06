5ks in Harlan, Cumberland

Another 5k benefit run is coming up, this time with participants putting on their running/walking shoes to help at the Hope Center with the Shine Your Light 5k Run/Walk on Friday.

The run will take off from the Harlan Center and wind its way through an approximately 5k course.

Event organizer Rene’ Cornette advises the event will be a ‘Glow Run’ type of event.

“Everybody that registers gets glow stick and glow glasses,” Cornette explained.

Cornette shed some light on how the event originated.

“It all started back in April,” Cornette said. “I go to the Hope Center and I speak to the girls once a month. Then I go up there and council as needed. God just laid on my heart for me to get them started running.”

Cornette says she has been running for approximately four years.

“I started going up there every Friday,” she said. “We would go down to the track and run.”

According to Cornette, the women have trained hard and have not missed any running sessions.

“This 5K is really for them to be able to come and run and have a special day,” Cornette said.

Cornette said a lot of the women — who are residents at the Hope Center — did not have the proper equipment such as running shoes.

“We were able to get donations,” Cornette said. “Every time a girl needed a pair of shoes, I was always able to get a pair.”

Cornette said donations have also included running attire such as shorts and socks.

“The Lord has just really blessed this,” Cornette said.

The run is open to anybody who wants to take part in the event.

Cornette explained the course follows the same path as the 5k Run with Color. There is also a one mile course for those who do not wish to take on the entire 5k.

Cornet pointed out the event is not just for runners.

“If you want to walk, jog, bring a stroller, or if you want to just walk with your pet, you can do that,” Cornette said.

While pre-registration has ended, you can still register the day of the race at The Harlan Center. Registration begins at 7 p.m. with the run/walk beginning at 8 p.m. The registration fee is $15.

All proceeds from the Shine Your Light 5k Run/Walk will go to the Hope Center. For more information, call 606-573-4495.

Another Glow Run event is scheduled in Cumberland, with the “Glow for the Trail 5k Run/Walk scheduled for Sept. 1.

The Glow for the Trail 5K Run/Walk will begin at 6 p.m. at the Gazebo on Main Street in Cumberland. Registration forms for the Glow for the Trail event can be obtained at the Cumberland Tourism office at 506 W. Main St. in Cumberland, Commercial Bank and Cumberland, Benham and Lynch city halls. If you pre-register by Aug. 20 you are guaranteed a t-shirt. Registration the day of the run does not guarantee a t-shirt. Registration fee is $20.

All proceeds from the Glow for the Trail 5k Run/Walk will be used to help maintain the Looney Creek trail.