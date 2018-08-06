Tri-City Stars fall twice in regional

The Tri-City Junior League All-Stars, the Kentucky state champions, opened play in the Central Regional at Fort Wayne, Ind., with a pair of losses on Saturday, falling 14-1 to Ohio and 12-0 to Missouri.

Kentucky stayed close for much of the game against Ohio, trailing 2-0 after one inning and 4-0 after four before Ohio broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning.

Brayden Blakley, Isaac Kelly and Tye Howard each had singles for Tri-City.

Blakley pitched three innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Tristan Cooper allowed six runs (four earned) in two innings with one strikeout and four walks. Evan Bowling pitched one inning, while Samuel Henson recorded two outs and Howard recorded one.

Kelly had the only hit in the loss to Missouri.

Karsten Dixon pitched a complete game, giving up seven hits while striking out three and walking four.

The Tri-City All-Stars will continue pool play on Monday.