Woman faces drug charges

A Cawood woman is facing drug charges after police allegedly found her in possession of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Flossie Cleaver, 35, was arrested on Saturday by Loyall City Police Officer Mitch Alford.

According to the citation, Alford received a complaint of a man and woman fighting on Cedar Street in Loyall. The caller told police another male in a black truck picked both the man and woman up. Harlan City Police located the truck on U.S. 421 and performed a traffic stop.

The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Alford asked Cleaver, a passenger in the truck, if she had anything that would harm him in her bag. Cleaver informed him she had needles in the bag. A needle was found with a reddish fluid inside which was identified by Cleaver as blood and methamphetamine.

Cleaver was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Emilee Yonts, 31, of Ashcamp, was arrested on Sunday by Cumberland City Police Sgt. John Teagle. Yonts was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to or improper signal. Yonts was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Micheal Earls, 33, of Cawood, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Saylor on Sunday. Earls was indicted for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and carrying a concealed weapon. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.