Police: Woman tired of wait, took off in ambulance

MT. VERNON, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky woman became frustrated while waiting for a ride from a hospital, and drove off in a running ambulance.

Mt. Vernon Police Chief Brian Carter tells news outlets 51-year-old Pamela Cash became impatient waiting for relatives at Rockcastle County Hospital on Monday morning. Nearby, an ambulance was left running as hospital staff prepared a patient for transport.

So, Carter says, Cash got in and drove off.

She drove around 3 miles (5 kilometers) to the Christian Appalachian Project, where an employee, Jenny King, says she saw Cash looking into parked cars. King says Cash “was very welcomed,” as she was emotional and the employees “had compassion.”

Cash was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

She declined to talk to WYMT-TV .

Chemical leak leads authorities to evacuate library

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a chemical leak led crews to evacuate people from a state library in Frankfort.

Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton told WKYT-TV that anhydrous ammonia was leaking Monday at the Kentucky Department for Libraries & Archives building.

Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe says the leak occurred in one room and crews were working to prevent further contamination. He said employees reported the leak after smelling the chemical.

He said the building was evacuated. People weren’t allowed to go within 330 feet of the building.

The station reports it’s not clear what caused the leak.

Police hold event aimed at identifying missing persons

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky State Police post is holding an event aimed at identifying missing persons.

Police say in a statement they are partnering with the National Missing and Unidentified Person System for an event on Aug. 30 at the Campbellsburg Community Center. Police say anyone who has taken out a missing person report on a relative is invited to come, as long as the case is active.

Police say at least two biological relatives, one being maternal, should attend so that DNA swabs can be taken. They are also asking participants to bring a police report and any other identifying materials such as dental records, x-rays or photos of tattoos and birthmarks.

Police say the data will be uploaded into the national database and cross-referenced with all existing entries.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaking at Lincoln Dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is speaking this month at the Republican Party of Kentucky’s Lincoln Dinner.

The event is set for Aug. 25 in Lexington. Sanders will join Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Gov. Matt Bevin and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr at the dinner.

State Republican Party Chairman Mac Brown called Sanders “one of the most recognizable messengers for Republicans” and said the party is eager to hear from her regarding GOP accomplishments during President Donald Trump’s time in office.

Political consultant Scott Jennings will be emcee for the dinner.

2nd trial to start for woman accused of killing boyfriend

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — The second trial of a woman accused of killing her boyfriend is set to begin in Kentucky.

News outlets report the trial of 27-year-old Shayna Hubers is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning. She is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Ryan Poston.

Hubers is accused of shooting Poston in 2012 at his Highland Heights apartment. She was convicted in his death in 2015 but it was overturned when a juror was discovered to be a convicted felon.

Hubers claims she shot Poston in self-defense. The two dated on and off for roughly two years.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Zalla talked to prosecutors and defense attorneys during a Monday pretrial hearing. Zalla said he decided it wasn’t fair to review Hubers’ first trial.