Dragons rout Betsy Layne in scrimmage

Five Green Dragons scored touchdowns as Harlan rolled to a 42-0 victory Saturday at Betsy Layne in a scrimmage.

Will Varner, a senior who has moved from receiver to quarterback, continued his impressive summer as he connected with Jarrett McKenzie for one touchdown, threw to Britt Lawson for another and added another touchdown on the ground.

Running backs John Brady Brock and Jacob Howard each added one touchdown on the ground. Brock, Howard and Caleb Adkins each added two-point conversion runs.

Harlan will play its final scrimmage on Friday in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference Gridorama at Harlan. The Green Dragons will play Lynn Camp around 7:30 p.m. Williamsburg will play Pineville in the opening scrimmage on Friday.

Harlan County will be home Thursday against Corbin in another session of the SEKC Gridorama.

———

The Thunder in the Mountains Bowl is set for Aug. 11 at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium and will feature local middle school football teams. The schedule includes:

Evarts vs Cumberland fifth and sixth — 2 p.m.

Evarts vs Cumberland seventh and eighth — 3:30 p.m.

New Harlan vs Perry Central fifth and sixth — 5 p.m.

New Harlan vs Perry Central seventh and eighth — 6:30 p.m.