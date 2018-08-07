Harlan County Extension Office presents blind quilter Elizabeth Burns

Those who love fabric and quilts will have the opportunity to hear from a special quilt maker. At noon on Wednesday, Elizabeth Burns will speak at the Harlan County Extension Depot. The event is $5 per person.

Burns is a totally blind quilt maker who also loves to applique quilts. She will share the story of how, after losing her vision, she learned to piece quilts. During the 90-minute program titled “Tragedy to Triumph: A Quilter is Born,” she will tell the story of overcoming the challenges of being blind and becoming an award winning quilt maker.

Burns will also show about 35 quilts and quilted items she has pieced. Some of these quilts have thousands of pieces. Burns’ programs are about her journey through life that will take you on an emotional ride.

“She will amaze, inspire and leave you with a new understanding of what each of our inner strengths and abilities can be,” the press release states. “This program will not only amaze you, it will touch your heart and make you want to sew, sew, sew.”

For more information, you can contact the Harlan County Extension Office at 606-573-4464.